AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AVEVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

AVEVF stock remained flat at $$30.71 during midday trading on Friday. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

