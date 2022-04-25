AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.05) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($29.68) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.62) price objective on AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.24 ($32.52).

Shares of CS opened at €26.63 ($28.63) on Thursday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($29.77). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.85.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

