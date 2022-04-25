Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-$4.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.82.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. 2,777,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 517,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.