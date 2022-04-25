Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$40.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

ABX stock opened at C$30.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.30. The company has a market cap of C$53.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

