Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

BDC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of BDC opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

