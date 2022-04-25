Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($156.99) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

HBH opened at €116.40 ($125.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.15. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €77.00 ($82.80) and a one year high of €140.10 ($150.65). The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €119.37.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

