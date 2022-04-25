BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.18 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BGSF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,984. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in BGSF during the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

