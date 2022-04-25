BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.13) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,500 ($32.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.77) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.27) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.53) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,450 ($31.88).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,700.50 ($35.14) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($39.55). The company has a market cap of £136.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,735.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,349.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

