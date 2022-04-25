BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Cap of $63.03 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $63.03 million and $1.40 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars.

