Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $899.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.50.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

