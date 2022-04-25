Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Down to $31.62

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $30.05. Bristow Group shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $295.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $118,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

