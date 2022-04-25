Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) to report sales of $157.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the highest is $158.02 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $687.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATIP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 20,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.