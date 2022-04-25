Brokerages Anticipate Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will announce $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

