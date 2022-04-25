Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 599,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,985. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.67%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

