Brokerages Set Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) PT at $3.10

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banco BPM from €3.80 ($4.09) to €3.10 ($3.33) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.