Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Target Price at GBX 546.67

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 546.67 ($6.97).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.37) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.28) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BLND stock traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 506.80 ($6.46). 1,720,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,594. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.19). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 518.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 520.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49.

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,488.81). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($12,907.91). Insiders bought a total of 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $867,713 in the last three months.

British Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.