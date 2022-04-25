Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target at $217.25

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,347. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.