Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT at $27.38

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MGNI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 41,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.21 and a beta of 2.18.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Magnite (Get Rating)
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
