Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT at $27.38

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magnite by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Magnite by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Magnite by 16.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Magnite by 193.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 212,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 41,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

