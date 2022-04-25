Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT at $17.72

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.72.

PBSFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.35) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

PBSFY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

