Brokerages Set Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Price Target at GBX 635

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 635 ($8.09).

SHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.14) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.24) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

SHB stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 598 ($7.62). 354,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 592.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 610.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -11.57.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

