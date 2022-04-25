Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.01

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 1151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $21,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

