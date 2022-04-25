BTIG Research Lowers Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Price Target to $10.00

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Genetron has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76.

Get Genetron alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genetron by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Genetron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.