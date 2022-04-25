ByteNext (BNU) Price Reaches $0.0363

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. ByteNext has a market cap of $626,464.76 and $8,627.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.93 or 0.07399199 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars.

