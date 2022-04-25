Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.