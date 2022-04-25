Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.89-3.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.395-$3.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

CDNS traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.10. 2,348,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 102,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.