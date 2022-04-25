Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.09.

Shares of CCO opened at C$35.29 on Thursday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$19.68 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.06 billion and a PE ratio of -135.73.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,292.86. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 over the last ninety days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

