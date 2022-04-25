CargoX Trading 35.7% Lower This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $28.74 million and approximately $218,510.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00032960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00103551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars.

