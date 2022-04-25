CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $49.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in CarGurus by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CarGurus by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. 27,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,734. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,738.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

