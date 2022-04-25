Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 3.1%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.62. 1,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

