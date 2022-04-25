Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $91,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.30. 5,053,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,137. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

