Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Position Raised by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,158,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $112.96. 26,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,300. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.