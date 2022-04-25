CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 13.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

