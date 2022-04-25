Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $192.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.42.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,222. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

