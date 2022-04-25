Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO James F. Oliviero III Sells 21,258 Shares

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 21,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $32,099.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CKPT opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 120.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

