Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $165.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

