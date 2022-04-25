China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:CEA opened at $16.42 on Thursday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

