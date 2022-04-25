Citigroup Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $21.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.28.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $68,421,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $31,507,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 950,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $18,318,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

