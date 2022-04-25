Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.46) to €7.80 ($8.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.78) to €11.70 ($12.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. 37,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,411. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.