Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 147,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,332,689 shares.The stock last traded at $4.35 and had previously closed at $4.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SID. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 877,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 734,525 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.