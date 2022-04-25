Compass Point Lowers Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Sell

Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

BHLB stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after buying an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

