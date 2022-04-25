ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.86.

NYSE COP opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

