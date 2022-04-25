Constitution Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.64.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $496.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,317. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

