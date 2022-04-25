Constitution Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.4% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of KO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.23. 606,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,518,977. The firm has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

