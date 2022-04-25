Constitution Capital LLC Takes $242,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.03. 129,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,387,989. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.