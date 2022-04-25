Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. 489,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,845. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.