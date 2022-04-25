Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of LHX traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.63. 7,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.48 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.