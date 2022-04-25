Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $56,895,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,655,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

