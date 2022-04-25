Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.12. 729,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,190,885. The company has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

