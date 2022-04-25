Cornichon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,280.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,118,777 coins and its circulating supply is 14,876,929 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

