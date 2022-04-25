Covalent Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $71.60 million and $2.16 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.57 or 0.07338814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00045037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.